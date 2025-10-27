Trenode Primary Academy hosted a community scarecrow competition.
The focus was to try and reuse old resources linking to their eco-friendly approach within the school. All entries were taken up to Widegates and put alongside the road heading into the village.
Former Cornwall councillor Armand Toms judged the amazing entries and said: "I spent a long time up there deciding. Well done to everyone who took part".
All entry money will go towards the school's chosen charity, the RSPCA.
Beth Pike, head of school, added: "It was a lovely way for families to come together to do something creative and problem solve especially trying to make it withstand the weather conditions.”
