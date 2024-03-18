A NUMBER of local residents near Calstock were concerned after a river in Danescombe Valley turned a bright shade of fluorescent-green on March 16.
After receiving many phone calls, the Environment Agency investigated the luminous water and have assured the cause of it is ‘harmless’.
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “Based on expert judgement we have concluded that this is a type of harmless fluorescent dye used to trace the pathway of drains.
“It is widely used for this purpose and is completely harmless to the environment.
“No reports have been received since Saturday, so we have concluded our investigations.”