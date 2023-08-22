A hard working team have raised in excess of £30,000 to help save their local chapel.
One of Polperro’s most iconic buildings has been under threat of closure for a number of years however due to the efforts of a group of volunteers the chapel is one step closer to remaining open.
Home to the famous Polperro Fishermen’s Choir, Polperro Chapel has been at the heart of Methodism since its opening in 1904.
However, since 2021 the chapel has been in need of some repair and needed funding to carry out the necessary work to the roof and fabric of the building. Back in 2021 it was estimated that these repairs would cost roughly £50,000.
Since then, a number of volunteers have put in a huge amount of work to raise the funds.
Chapel steward, Kathy Hebbs and Angela Searle, are two members of the team who have been helping to raise funds. The pair set up a Go Fund Me page which has so far raised £6,831.
However, this is only a small part of the “tremendous” effort that the team have put into raising the necessary funds.
Over the past two years, the team at the chapel have held bazaars, quizzes, plant sales, art exhibitions, an artisan market and many other community events to help raise money.
There has also been a number of donations from businesses in Polperro.
The team also run a café every Thursday which raises from £200 to £300 every week.
The chapel is also known for being the centre of the village and hosts important events such as the King’s coronation and the Polperro Festival.
So far, the team have raised £30,000 for the chapel but are continuing their efforts to raise more.
Angela explains: “The chapel is used by so many. We have the memory café, knit and natter group, mother and baby, and we use it as a warm space in the winter and are arranging a musical evening to start soon as well as other various events.
“We all very much work as a team. It is tiering and hard work, but we will do it”