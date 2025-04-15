TWO crew members from Fowey RNLI have reached a significant milestone in their lifeboat training after successfully qualifying as navigators on the station’s D class inshore lifeboat.
Ross Jezard and Graham Middleton completed a rigorous two-part assessment, demonstrating their skills both afloat and in theory navigation, earning them the title of fully qualified navigators.
Coxswain Jonathan Pritchard said: “Well done to Ross and Graham for their dedication and hard work over the past months, preparing for the exam and assessment and then successfully passing out. Congratulations from all at the station.”
Fowey RNLI runs weekly training exercises focused on teamwork, technical skills, and safe procedures. Every volunteer crew member follows a structured programme of competence-based training and assessment to reach operational standards.