WEEKS of pounding the streets of Looe have shown that sheer hard work and determination can have the desired effect.
‘Lisa Loonies’ have met three times a week in all weather conditions to complete the Couch to 5K running programme.
Attracting as many as 15 runners at a time, the group have slowly built up their fitness and stamina, the fruits of which bore out at the weekend when they were able to take part in the Eden Project 5K Park Run.
Bringing together runners of all ages and abilities, they were joined by members of Looe Pioneers Running Club to help celebrate the achievement.