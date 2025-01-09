Mr C Steed of Liskeard had a wonderful run of outwintered Charolias x Cattle from 22-31 months, which topped out at £2080 for a powerful scopey Charolias x Steer which will make a solid bullock, next was another 31 month Steer away at £2060 for a neater bullock with plenty of size, his third a grey Charolais again with plenty of presence to £1900.