Store Cattle
Kivells report on Thursday, January 9, another decent entry of 100 Cattle through Hallworthy, after a heavy fall of snow yesterday and ice this morning depleted the entry, but we had a centre high of £2080 for Stores.
Mr C Steed of Liskeard had a wonderful run of outwintered Charolias x Cattle from 22-31 months, which topped out at £2080 for a powerful scopey Charolias x Steer which will make a solid bullock, next was another 31 month Steer away at £2060 for a neater bullock with plenty of size, his third a grey Charolais again with plenty of presence to £1900.
A group of 5 Charolais Steers at 19-22 months saw a top call of £1875. Linnick Farm Partnership of South Petherwin saw the top of their run a super 18 month Aberdeen Angus realise £1700 and a group of 16-17 month Hereford x away at £1335.
Top Friesian Steers today from C Steed at 19 months to £1300. Younger Cattle were definitely a premium with W T Key of Wadebridge seeing his 9 month Limousin x to £1140 and dairy x British Blues from D Pickard at 8-9 months to £1010.
Heifers – C Steed saw his 26 month Charolais x Heifers long and well fleshed to £1745 and £1700, with another pair at 30 months to £1690, a younger pair of well fleshed Heifers at £1420.
Linnick Farm Partnership saw their super pen of five Aberdeen Angus x Heifers at 18-19 months away at £1390.
Draft Ewes
A smaller entry of 251 Draft Ewes and a very fast trade, with some of the highest prices seen in Hallworthy, Texel x Ewes to £275 from CH & MK Pedlar of Beacon Farm, St Wenn, Henry also topped the Suffolk x Ewes at £199, with another pen at £189.
Mules to £175 from two vendors. Hill Ewes to £126 for a pen of Cheviots from Mark Priest of Fordlands. Polled Dorset Ewes to £168. More Ewes wanted next week.
Fat Hoggs
Smaller entry of Fat Hoggs due to the bad weather but a flying trade was met across the board, overall average of 331.2p.
The fleshed Hoggs sold to a top of 355p for a pen of 42kgs, £149 from W & R Pethick of Trevalga, Boscastle. Tom Hasson of Dunsmouth, Bude saw his 42kgs realise 352p, £148.
Mark Priest of Fordlands, Newton St Petrock made 347p for two lots of 44.4kgs, £154 and 40.4kgs to £140. Several pens of heavies around the £160 to a top of £163 for 52kgs again sold by Mark Priest.
Store Lambs
A very strong trade for all Store Lambs on offer top being £136 from Rundle Weldhen of Trekenning Farm, Newquay.
Trading Standards have asked Kivells to remind all farmers and hauliers that the Cleaning and Disinfection section of a market entry form (on the reverse side of the form) must be completed and handed in upon arrival at market.