A good entry of Fat Lambs and a very strong trade for all weights, over all average of 312.9ppkilo, the good meat Lambs very much sought after, several pens over 320p to a top of 336p for two pens of 44.4kgs, £149 from R A Davey of Hessacott, Boyton, followed by 329p for a pen of Texel’s 42kgs, £138 from S Davey & Sons of Lezant. 326p was realised by Steve Barriball of Creddacott, Week St Mary for 45.2kgs, £147.50. Top per head on the day was £152 for two pens of heavies from the Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy.