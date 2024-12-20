A smaller market prior to Christmas, but people were rewarded for coming.
Top call went to M Button of Bodmin, with a super fresh young 14 month Limousin x Heifer with plenty of flesh to £1470. M Vian of Gorran had a solid trade with a pair of 26 month Aberdeen Angus Heifers to £1190 and £1135.
Best Cows from N Hoskin of Bodmin with a super well finished Limousin x Cow away to £1440 and a Hereford x Cow from Mr Hannaford of Holsworthy touched out at £1230.
Another good entry of 507 Draft Ewes and Rams and again a flying trade for all weights and breeds, top on the day was £220 for a pen of Texel’s from S Davey & Sons of Lezant. Suffolk x Ewes to £170 from Messrs R & C Matthews of Cally Barrett, Bodmin. Mules to £144 and Cheviot Ewes to £144 from William Yeo of Bowithick, Altarnun. Polled Dorset Ewes to £182.
A good entry of Fat Lambs and a very strong trade for all weights, over all average of 312.9ppkilo, the good meat Lambs very much sought after, several pens over 320p to a top of 336p for two pens of 44.4kgs, £149 from R A Davey of Hessacott, Boyton, followed by 329p for a pen of Texel’s 42kgs, £138 from S Davey & Sons of Lezant. 326p was realised by Steve Barriball of Creddacott, Week St Mary for 45.2kgs, £147.50. Top per head on the day was £152 for two pens of heavies from the Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy.
Good entry of Store Lambs and a very strong trade, top being £135 from Messrs D & S Stanbury of Great Kellow Farm, Lansallos who also realised £134 and £130 for their other pens.