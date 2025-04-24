Store Cattle
RS & SM Hopper of Bude topped with five topping Charolias Steers, homebred, long, tall and well fleshed, his best a super orange Steer with length and depth to £2900, his second slightly smaller but same stance to £2870, a grey Steer next at £2770 and finally a pair at £2500 all around 23 months.
Messrs Jones of Laddock next with a 32 month outwintered organic Hereford x Steers with plenty of frame away at £2680. Bucklawren Livestock of Looe ran in next with a big strong pair of British Blue x Cattle to a top of £2270 at 21 months.
Close behind was RA & D Philp of Wadebridge with a trio of 19 month Aberdeen Angus sleek coated and real tight fleshing away at £2100 and CP & KL Wearne of Heslton saw their 18 month pair of Dairy x Aberdeen Angus to £1910.
RA & D Philp stole the honours in the Heifer section with a stunning pair of Charolais x Heifers, long deep and well fleshed to £2260 and a second pair at £2060, with a super shiny Aberdeen Angus Heifer at £1910.
Bucklawren Livestock next with a deep bodied pair of British Blue Heifers to £1980, also at £1980 was Mr Drew of Bude with a long framey Simmental x Heifer.
KJ Routly ran in close with a super pair of Hereford x Heifers to £1800. Younger Cattle from JM & ME Eustice of Wadebridge saw their Aberdeen Angus x South Devon Steers at 10 months to £1560.
Devon x Steers to £1490 and four Limousin x Devon Heifers topped out at £1530. L Rowe of Cardinham saw her best 10 month British Blue x Steers with tremendous rounds away at £1550.
Stirks and Weaned Calves
An outstanding entry of 155 stirks forward which sold to an eye watering trade again, with trade reaching new levels and breaking new records.
Top call was a huge £1600 (10m) given for a pair of well farmed Charolais x dairy steers in from AR Pincombe, Lezant who sold Blue steers to £1400 (10m).
A remarkable run of 80 British Blue stirks in from Alan & Kev Sanders, Minster sold to a huge ringside of well-travelled buyers, with Alan celebrating his birthday in style making a massive £1340 for his first bunch of steers with further bunches to £1260, £1250, £1210 and £1200 x12 (only 6/7 months old).
Well fed Hereford steers to an impressive £1210 (7m) from the same good farm. Younger Charolais steers to £1150 for EG Taylor, St Wenn and also £1150 for AM Talyor, St Wenn. A smart single limousin steer to £1000 for N Talyor, St Wenn.
Stirk heifers reached £1165 for a big bunch of Blue heifers in from Alan & Kev Sanders, who sold further strong heifers well to £1080, £1025 and £1010 (only 6/7 months old again). A trio of slightly older Hereford heifers to £900 (11m) in from Tom Drew, Bude.
Draft Ewes
A good entry of 282 for the time of year and a flying trade, with the ¾ meat Ewes selling to a premium.
Suffolk x Ewes to £221 from the Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy. Newlyn Farm Partnership of St Newlyn East saw their Mules top at £221.
Texel x Ewes to £220 from Peter Risdon of Basil Farm. St Clether. Polled Dorset Ewes to £187 and Hill Ewes to £138.
Fat Hoggs
As seen throughout the country a lot are coming on the market and our trade on the day was inline with the rest of the Southwest.
The shapely fleshed 40-45kgs saw several pens over 300p to a top of 311p for a pen of 46.6kgs, £145 from Stuart Griffin of Thorndon, Ashwater, followed by Ashly Rowe of Kingscombe, Bray Shop who realised 310p for two pens of 40kgs, £124.
Nigel Vincent of Lerryn saw his two pens of Charollais x 46kgs achieve 309p, £142.
Top per head on the day was £156.50 from Claire Pedlar of St Wenn followed by four different vendors who realised £156.
New Season Lambs
A larger entry of 100 and the young sappy 40-42kgs met the strongest trade on the day, top per kilo being 376p for four pens of 40.4kgs, £152 from the Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy.
Couples
A smaller entry of Couples with Texel x Doubles topping at £315 from Steve Pearse of Crossroads Farm, Lewdown who also topped the singles at £260.