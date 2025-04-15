The village hall in St Keyne was packed to the rafters as locals gathered for a special screening of the nationally acclaimed documentary ‘Six Inches of Soil’.
The powerful film tells the inspiring story of a group of British farmers who are challenging the industrial food system by transforming the way they grow food — restoring soil health, improving public wellbeing and supporting their local communities.
Adding to the excitement of the evening, special guests Ben Thomas, Matt Chatfield and Hannah Jones, who all feature in the film, were in attendance to share their experiences and insights.
The regenerative approach to farming focuses on the critical top ‘Six Inches of Soil’ which is the primary layer where plants grow and where most of Earth's biological soil activity occurs.
The film demonstrated the differences between current farming practice and a regenerative approach. Including by minimising disturbing the soil structure through ploughing and tillage; using a diversity of ground cover plants and grasses; maintaining living roots year-round; using grazed woodland on the farm; integrating managed grazing and crop rotation different crops and integrating livestock into the farm year to improve soil health, biodiversity, carbon capture and storage.
The evening was organised by St Keyne and Trewidland Parish Council with the help of local volunteers and hosted by local Regenerative Farming expert, Anthony Ellis.
The Looe Valleys Festival, titled ‘We Are of This Place – A'n Tyller Ma On Ni’ is a planned month-long community festival throughout April. It aims to celebrate the landscape, heritage, and creativity of the Looe River Valleys through various activities, including guided walks, creative arts events, and local produce markets.
Regenerative farming is a holistic approach to agriculture that aims to improve soil health, restore ecosystems, and increase biodiversity while also producing food. It emphasises working with nature to enhance soil fertility, water retention and carbon sequestration, reducing the need for synthetic inputs and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.