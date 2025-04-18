Store Cattle
320 Stores at Hallworthy to a top of £2660, AP & DJ House of St Issey stole the show with an outstanding run of Simmental and Charolais x Cattle.
Their top a pair of 23 month Simmental x Steers deep and long bodied to £2660 next a trio of similar types away at £2440.
Their next pen slightly smaller at 20 months to £2260.
B Madge down from Okehampton had a super run of Charolais x Cattle their best pair of Steers saw a top of £2490.
Linnick Farm Partnership of Launceston had a good day with a stunning Aberdeen Angus Steer a real machine to £2400.
DH Daw of Saltash had his usual run of Hereford x Cattle, his best today at £2120.
L Rowe of Cardinham had a good day with her best trio of Limousin x Steers at 21 months to £2100.
P Coles & Son of Altarnun saw his top today a smart Hereford x Steer at 23 months to £2000, also at this money was Luke Sturman of Wadebridge with a long and very showy Limousin x at 18 months.
M J Sandercock of Polyphant also topped out at £2000 with a solid pair of British Blue x Steers.
HG Lutey of St Breock enjoyed another good week with his best Aberdeen Angus x Steers out of a South Devon Cow to £1960.
Younger Cattle again on fire with CP & KL Wearne of Helston saw their super pair of shapey Limousin x Steers at 12 months to £1800 and L Gregory of Launceston saw her 10 month Limousin with great definition to £1680.
A Randall of Tintagel topped out at £1580 for her best 8 month Charolais x Steers and £1500 for her best 10 month Heifers.
Heifers – It was the Madge Family topping out this section with a super well fleshed Charolais x Heifer to a top call of £2350, another beautiful well fleshed Charolais x Heifer at 20 months to £2280 and a third pair away at £2040.
AP & D House back in with the best Heifers a Friesian freemartin at £2080 and a Simmental x Heifer at £2060.
MJ Sandercock saw his best British Blue x away at £1970.
H Jope & Son of Saltash realised £1930 for their super pure Hereford Heifer.
Cows – Several Cows around today with L Gregory of Launceston topping with a Continental x Cow at 96 months to £2100 and a Hereford x Cow to £1600.
LY Jasper of Liskeard saw her best Cow a 93 month Shorthorn Cow away at £1500.
Breeding Sale – Today we held the reduction sale of Pedigree and Non-Pedigree Simmental breeding stock on behalf of JM & AM Grose & Sons of Mannacan, which drew a crowd from all parts of Devon and Cornwall.
Best of the Cows and Calf outfits sold to £2900, others to £2550, £2450, £2420, £2350 and £2100.
The best of the in calf Cows reached £2240 and Pedrow the Simmental Breeding Bull reached £2950.
Stirks and Rearing Calves
Strong numbers which sold to a packed ring side of buyers who had travelled from all over the Westcountry.
Top call in the section was a colossal £1460 (13m) given from some rangey Charolais steers in from A & JM Hembrow of Lostwithiel, further Charolais steers attained £1400 (8m) for a smart pair in from M Tucker up from Bere Ferrers. Big Beef Shorthorn steers soared away to £1300 & £1250 (12m) sold by S Fahey and S Oliver of Luxulyan.
Smart 9-month-old Limousin steers sailed up to £1140 for M Tucker followed by Blue steers reaching £1090 (11m) in from Linnick Farm Partnership, South Petherwin. Further Blue steers to £995 (6m) in from Henry Pedlar, St Wenn and £960 & £940 (6m) presented by Charles Wickett, Bude.
Angus steers saw the trade of day and reached £1070 and £1050 in from Russell Risdon, Camelford.
Heifers topped out £1350 (12m) for a lovely bunch of 4 Charolais heifers sold by A & JM Hembrow, who had Limousin heifers to £1100 x3.
Beef shorthorn heifers made £1040 for S Fahey and S Oliver with Blue heifers to £1010 Linnick Farm Partnership, £885 Charles Wickett and £880 (6m) for Henry Pedlar again.
Another good offering of rearing calves on offer which sold extremely well once again reaching an impressive £700 for a smart Charolais Bull in from George Wallis up from Gweek who sold others well at £680 for a Limousin bull, £650 for a very smart Blue heifer with further Blue heifers to £590 for a pair.
MT Braunton of Helland back in again selling his British Blue bulls very well at a massive £500 x2 (only 19 days old) followed by his Limousin heifers to £330 (only 12 days old).
MP Varcoes calves sold to a premium attaining £370 for his young fresh Hereford Bull, Angus bulls to £350 and Limousin bulls to £320 (only 20 days old). More calves needed at Hallworthy on a weekly basis.
Draft Ewes
Good entry and still meeting a very fast trade, several Ewes £200 and over to a top of £221 for a Zwarble x from Sarah Nurmik of Lifton.
Suffolk x Ewes to £200 from II Cowling of Trencreek, St Genny’s. Texel x Ewes to £198 from Paul Taylor of Roche.
Hampshire Ewes to £192 from Angus Wright of Penhallow, Truro. Mules to £196 and Hill Breeds to £120.
Fat Hoggs
Smaller entry met an easier trade for all weights, which has been seen this week throughout the country due to the large number coming out on the market and also because of the looming Easter bank holiday weekend.
The shapely Hoggs sold to a top of 307p for a pen of 44kgs, £135 from Sarah Nurmik of Wortham Farm, Lifton. The heavies harder to sell, top being £154.50 from Rob Walters of Putshole, Hartland.
Couples
Larger entry and a strong trade, Doubles topped at £270 from Mr T Matthews of Looe.
Singles saw several around £220 to a top of £250 sold by Tom Hannaford of Whitstone.