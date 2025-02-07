Store Cattle
Mark Williams of St Kew took top honours with a trio of Limousin x Steers with plenty of length and power at 22 months to £2360 and another pair away at £1990.
M & V Stanbury of Launceston ran in close with a homebred Limousin x Steer long deep bodied with plenty of width to £2320 and a second stylish Limousin away at £2110. JP & TC Chapman of Redruth ran in next with a giant of an Aberdeen Angus Steer long and strong away at £2100 and a second smaller Steer at £1960.
P Coles & Son of Altarnun saw their best Charolias x Steer with a super carcase shape at 18 months old to £2090. CP Hutchings of Liskeard enjoyed a solid trade with his homebred Stabilizer x Cattle, their best a dark red Steer to £2030.
The Backway Famiy of St Eval had a strong trade with their 16-17 month Simmental x Steers to a top of £1940. HR Lyne & Son of Helston a touch behind with his Limousin x Steers to a top of £1860.
Heifers
It was the Noy Family of Helston at the top with a super run of Blonde x Cattle, their best a very smart pair of Heifers long and deep bodied at £2000 and another slightly younger pair away at £1920.
P Coles & Son back in with a real deep bodied pair of British Blue x Heifers with super fleshing away at £1840. The Backway Family back in with a single deep fleshed Simmental x Heifer to £1810 and a pen of three Simmental x Heifers away at £1760.
M & V Stanbury ran in close with a pair of homebred Limousin x Heifers to finish at £1800. Mark Williams back in the action with two very smart Hereford x Heifers to a top of £1780.
C P Hutchings with his Stabilizer x Heifers seeing his best pair to £1720. R C Hoskin of Saltash had a good day with his three best Limousin x Heifers with plenty of spark to a respectable £1660.
Cows today hard to come by but the Jope Family of Callington saw their best Hereford grazer to £1500 and G Bridgeman of Liskeard saw his Simmental x grazer an older Cow to £1490.
Stirks and Weanved Calves
Decent numbers forward and a blistering trade, with a new record of £1440 for an 8 month old steer with pen after pen of stirks racing past £1000. Some stirks making £350 more than vendors expectations. Now’s the time to sell, and through the ring is the only way to sell.
Some eye watering prices achieved in the weaned calf section with well farmed British Blue steers reaching a tremendous £900 (only 5 months) presented by JE and SJ Dennis of Hartland, who sold Hereford steers at the same age to £720.
Well fed British Blue bulls sold to £740 (4 months) for Two Bridges Farm, Lewannick. Young British Blue heifers reached £670 (5 months) in from JE & SJ Dennis again. Angus heifers sold to a premium at £500 (only 3 months) sold by DJ Keat and sons, Bodmin.
Another market record smashed selling Stirks to an incredible £1440 for a single 8 month old suckler bred Limousin steer presented by Darren Hooper of Tideford who sold another pair to £1350 (8 months), and a further bunch of 4 at £1320 (8 months) with his bunch of Limousin heifers looking the trade of the century at a huge £1130 (8 months).
Dairy bred steers sold to a mega £1320 (10 months) for a smart pair of British Blues in from AR Pincombe of Lezant who sold his Charolais steer to £1320 also and a trio of further blue steers to £1160 (9-10 months). Hereford steers raced away to £1100 (10 months) in from Ed Whiteman, travelling up from Saint Austell.
Younger, sappy Blue steers to £1040 and £1020 sold by MT Braunton of Helland. Angus steers sold to £850 (10 months) for some outlying sorts in from MS Banbury up from Roche who sold Angus heifers well to £790. A trade we have never witnessed before, keep the young stock coming!
Draft Ewes
Much larger entry and again the trade was flying, with pen after pen over £160 to a top of £198 for a pen of Texels from Robert Northcott of Linkinhorne.
Suffolk x Ewes saw 6 pens over £180 to a top of £187 from Colin Davey of Stoke Barton, Hartland. Mules to £170 from two vendors. Hill breeds to £133.
Fat Hoggs
Much larger entry met a very fast trade, overall average of 340.5p, several pens over 360p to a top of 376p for two pens of 41kgs, £154 from Chris Hutchings of Netherton, Boconnoc, followed by 367p for two pens of 43kgs, £158 from Tom Hasson of Dunsmouth, Bude.
S Davey & Sons of Bottonnett, Lezant saw their two pens of Texel 44kgs realise 366p, £161. Top per head on the day was £179 for a pen of heavies from Colin Burrow of Tredown, Welcombe, followed by Jim Goodenough of Higher Tremail who made £170 of his heavies.
Store Hoggs
Smaller entry and still much sought after, several pens over £120 to a top of £128 for three pens from Tom Earl of Ethy Barton, St Winnow.
In Lamb Ewes
A flock dispersal of Lleyn march lambing Ewes from Mr Richard Rowan of Coombe Farm, Landrake met with much interest and a strong trade met from start to finish, top being £205 for flock aged Ewes and the young 2-4T Ewes saw two pens at £202.