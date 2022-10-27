Hallowe’en treats raise funds for Foodbank
CHILDREN in Gunnislake raised money for their local Foodbank as they served up some Hallowe’en-themed treats.
The Lowen School is a small, independent school for children with Special Educational Needs. Youngsters from the Rowan and Oak classes baked and decorated various sweet treats and took them along to The Koffi Lodge, where members of the community enjoyed the cakes in exchange for a donation.
The bake sale raised £85, taking the total amount raised by the school for Callington Food Bank to just over £240 in less than a year.
The Lowen School, which is registered to provide education for up to 12 students aged seven to 18 years, has just entered its second full academic year.
All students have autism and/or complex learning needs. In February 2022, the school achieved ‘Good’ across the board in its Ofsted report.
