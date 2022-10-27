Hallowe’en treats raise funds for Foodbank

Thursday 3rd November 2022 5:00 pm
Share
PICTURED: Children and staff from The Lowen School at their Halloween Bake Sale in Gunnislake with owner of the Koffi Lodge and a reprsentative from Callington Food Bank ()

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

CHILDREN in Gunnislake raised money for their local Foodbank as they served up some Hallowe’en-themed treats.

The Lowen School is a small, independent school for children with Special Educational Needs. Youngsters from the Rowan and Oak classes baked and decorated various sweet treats and took them along to The Koffi Lodge, where members of the community enjoyed the cakes in exchange for a donation.

The bake sale raised £85, taking the total amount raised by the school for Callington Food Bank to just over £240 in less than a year.

The Lowen School, which is registered to provide education for up to 12 students aged seven to 18 years, has just entered its second full academic year.

All students have autism and/or complex learning needs. In February 2022, the school achieved ‘Good’ across the board in its Ofsted report.

More About:

Gunnislake
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0