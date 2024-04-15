Speaking about the inspiration behind the painting, Stu stated: "Pubs are more than just places to have a drink or some food; they are where friendships are forged, memories are made, and stories are shared. They are an integral part of our cultural identity, and their decline represents a loss not just for the present generation, but for generations to come. Through ‘We’ll miss it when it’s gone,' I hope to remind people of the value these establishments hold in our society and the need to take action to ensure their survival. It’s a genuine ‘use it or lose it’ situation”.