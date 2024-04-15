A PUB in South East Cornwall has partnered up with a local artist to host a demonstration of solidarity with the struggling pub industry in the United Kingdom.
Owners Lloyd and Kirsty Halliday of the Halfway House in Polbathic teamed up with St Germans artist Stu Anderson to work on a painting in celebration of ‘the local’.
The painting titled ‘We’ll miss it when its gone’ has been created to highlight the plight of pubs across the UK – its aim is to raise awareness about the increasing number of ‘locals’ facing closure across the country.
The large painting captures the essence of traditional British pub culture while conveying the somber reality of its decline. Through vivid brushstrokes and striking imagery, Stu has bought to life the camaraderie, and nostalgia associated with these cherished establishments, juxtaposed with the stark sense of loss as many pubs close their doors for the last time.
Lloyd said: “As a village local, we’ve long supported arts and culture in the area with live music, and local artists on the walls of the pub so it is brilliant to be able to collaborate with Stu and raise awareness of just how devastating the loss of the village Local can be. For many people it not just a pub, it is the social hub of the village and part of their daily lives to come in and chat to friends and the end of a hard day. It combats loneliness, is good for mental health and makes for a strong community.”
Stu, Lloyd and Kirsty hope ‘We’ll miss it when its gone’ will serve as a catalyst for dialogue and action to support struggling pubs across the nation.
Speaking about the inspiration behind the painting, Stu stated: "Pubs are more than just places to have a drink or some food; they are where friendships are forged, memories are made, and stories are shared. They are an integral part of our cultural identity, and their decline represents a loss not just for the present generation, but for generations to come. Through ‘We’ll miss it when it’s gone,' I hope to remind people of the value these establishments hold in our society and the need to take action to ensure their survival. It’s a genuine ‘use it or lose it’ situation”.
The painting will be showcased in The Halfway House, Polbathic from April 14 onwards.