Rail lines between Plymouth and Saltash were blocked this afternoon after a boat collided with the Royal Albert Bridge. According to Real Time Trains, seven trains were cancelled because of the incident.
National Rail have announced that while lines have reopened, delays are to be expected until 5pm this evening [May 17].
National Rail announced that: “Road transport has been requested to run between Plymouth and Liskeard, an update will follow once transport is confirmed.
“Lines have reopened between Plymouth and Liskeard following a boat colliding with a bridge between Plymouth and Liskeard. Services are returning to normal but may still be cancelled, delayed or revised. This is expected until 17:00.”