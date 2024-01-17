RAILWAY services between Par and Newquay have returned to normal after earlier cancellations.
Services on the branch line were impacted earlier today after a points failure left services unable to run on the line.
A spokesperson for Great Western Railway (GWR) has confirmed the resumption of services, saying: "Following a points failure between Par and Newquay the line has now reopened.Train services running to and from these stations are returning to normal. Disruption is expected until 15.00, January 17.
"We're sorry for the delay to your journey. Train services on the line between Par and Newquay are returning to normal following a fault with a set of points."