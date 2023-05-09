GWR is warning customers that further strike action will affect rail services later this week.
The Aslef union has announced strike action on Friday 12 May, Wednesday 31 May and Saturday 3 June, and the RMT has announced strike action that will affect services on Saturday 13 May.
In addition, there will be further disruption from Monday 15 to Saturday 20 May and on Saturday 13 May and Thursday 1 June due to action short of a strike. This action short of strike is likely to cause some short-notice alterations or cancellations. Please check your journey before setting out.
On the strike days a reduced, revised timetable will operate across several train operators, including GWR. Many parts of the GWR network will have no service at all. Services will start later and only operate for a limited period during the day.
Online journey planners have been updated. If you intend to travel where trains are running, please check before you travel. Trains that are operating could be busier than usual because there will not be the normal service frequency. Other train operators are also affected by this action, so onward travel could also be affected.
Full details of where services are operating can be found on our dedicated webpage GWR.com/strike
A limited rail replacement service will continue to operate between Didcot and Oxford due to the ongoing emergency engineering works taking place at Nuneham viaduct. These will connect with the limited train services that are operating but no other replacement services can be provided.
Customers who have already purchased tickets for strike days can claim a full refund or amend their ticket; those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to Delay Repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more.
To help customers, tickets will be valid for travel on alternative days on GWR services as follows:
- Tickets for Friday 12 May or Saturday 13 May can be used on Thursday 11 May or up to and including Tuesday 16 May
- Tickets for Wednesday 31 May can be used on the day before the date on the ticket or up to and including Friday 2 June
- Tickets for Saturday 3 June can be used on the day before the date on the ticket or up to and including Tuesday 6 June
- Season-ticket holders can apply for compensation through the Delay Repay scheme.