Great Western Railway (GWR) is warning customers to expect disruption on journeys between Plymouth and St Austell next due to engineering work.
Network Rail will carry out track renewals between Lostwithiel and Par as well as preparation work as part of a multi-million-pound resignalling programme, due for completion later this year.
A limited replacement bus service will operate between Liskeard and St Austell as well as non-stop between Plymouth and St Austell.
To help customers, rail tickets will be accepted on local bus routes 11 (Liskeard to Bodmin town), 26 (Bodmin town to St Austell) and 28/428 (Lostwithiel to St Austell). Customers with access to a car are advised to start their journey from a station where trains are operating.
Passengers requiring use of replacement buses should check carefully on the day of travel and allow plenty of time to complete their journey.
Mark Chorley, GWR Regional Station Manager, West, said:
“We have been working hard to find replacement buses to keep customers moving during these works, however there is likely to be some disruption to services.
“Rail customers will be able to use their ticket on some local bus routes and we strongly advise customers to use these as it will help those who need to our limited bus services to continue to travel.
“Trains will run from Par to Penzance as well as from Liskeard towards Plymouth and we encourage customers using these trains to check carefully before travelling.”