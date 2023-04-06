Long-distance train journeys this weekend are set to take longer, GWR has revealed.
The service operator, which operates long-distance rail services from Cornwall to Cardiff, Bristol Temple Meads, and London Paddington as well as commuter services within and outside of Cornwall, has confirmed that while services will be running across the Easter weekend, there will be a disruption for longer-distance journeys.
Engineering works in the Reading and Basingstoke areas over the Easter weekend means that services to London Paddington will be diverted via Bristol Temple Meads, leading to extended journey times.
Journey times will be extended by around 30 minutes on routes linking London Paddington and Reading.
A spokesperson for Great Western Railway said: "This Easter, Network Rail will be carrying out a programme of rail upgrades in the Reading and Basingstoke areas.
"These works will take place across the full Easter weekend from Friday 7 to Monday 10 April 2023.
"Further engineering work is also planned on Sunday 16 and Sunday 23 April, plus Sunday 14 May.
"This work is essential to protect the ongoing safety of the route and involves relaying life-expired track, replacing lineside equipment and renewing structures.
"Long-distance trains between London Paddington and Devon/Cornwall will be diverted. Journey times will be extended by around 30 minutes"