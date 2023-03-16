It comes amid another round of strikes by the RMT trade union as part of an ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions.
The latest batch of strikes covers two days; Thursday, March 16, and Saturday, March 18. On these days, there will be no services west of Plymouth on the Great Western Mainline, meaning no services will stop at Liskeard or Bodmin Parkway.
There will also be no services on the branch lines, including the 'Dartmoor Line' from Okehampton to Exeter, the 'Tamar Valley Line' between Plymouth and Gunnislake, the 'Looe Valley' line between Liskeard and Looe or further west.
However, because of the impact of the strike days, there will also be a reduced or altered level of service on Friday, March 17, and Sunday, March 19.
Further RMT strikes are scheduled for Thursday, March 30, and Saturday, April 1.
Great Western Railway (GWR) has confirmed that tickets for travel, today, March 16, will be valid up to, and including Tuesday, March 21. Passengers who have already purchased tickets for services on strike days can also claim a full refund or amend their tickets. Season ticket holders can apply for compensation through the Delay Repay Scheme.
Service changes - March 16 to March 19
Thursday, March 16 - Strike Day
No services west of Plymouth, including on all branch lines.
Very limited service between London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads, extending to Plymouth every other hour.
GWR says: "If you intend to travel on these routes, please check before you travel. Trains that are operating will be busier than usual because we will not be able to offer the normal service frequency.
"A very limited train service will be able to serve Cheltenham, and customers are warned to seek alternative ways to travel to/from the racecourse. The small number of services that can operate will be extremely busy, and last trains will leave much earlier than usual."
The Night Riviera Sleeper service will not operate.
Friday, March 17 - Non Strike Day
Trains will continue to be disrupted. There will be a reduced level of service throughout the day; a later start to services in the morning and some late-night services may be cancelled.
Trains that are operating will be extremely busy. Please check before you travel.
The Night Riviera Sleeper service will not operate.
Saturday, March 18 - Strike Day
No services west of Plymouth, including on all branch lines.
Very limited service from Plymouth to Newton Abbot, with a replacement bus service operating between Newton Abbot and Exeter. Very limited service between Exeter and London Paddington.
GWR says: "If you intend to travel on these routes, please check before you travel. Trains that are operating will be busier than usual because we will not be able to offer the normal service frequency.
"A very limited train service will be able to operate from Cheltenham, and customers are warned to seek alternative ways to travel home from the racing. The small number of services that can operate will be extremely busy."
Sunday, March 19 - Non-Strike Day
Trains will run as planned with some minor changes to service start-up. Please check before you travel. The Night Riviera Sleeper service will operate.