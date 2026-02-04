FAMILIES in Cornwall who are navigating the challenges of a parent or caregiver with a terminal illness are being offered a unique opportunity to receive support and guidance at a free workshop this weekend.
Gunners Kids CIC, a Cornwall-based non-profit dedicated to supporting families during difficult times, is hosting its Valentine’s & Finance Workshop this Sunday (February 8) from 11am to 1pm at Alexander Hall, St Blazey.
The workshop is designed to combine practical advice on mortgages, insurance, wills and power of attorney with a creative twist, allowing families to make Valentine’s gifts together.
Attendees are welcome to join for either one of the sessions or both, reflecting the organisation’s philosophy that love and family connection continue even during life’s hardest moments.
The event is open to children, parents, carers, and wider support networks, and all sessions are run in a compassionate, confidential environment by professionals experienced in anticipatory grief and family wellbeing.
Booking is required to attend and families can reserve their place at Eventbrite.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.