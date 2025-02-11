Devon and Cornwall Police are hosting a firearms amnesty following a change in the law, banning certain weapons.
The region’s police force are inviting gunowners to give up some of their weapons after a change to the law could mean they are illegal.
As such Devon and Cornwall Police are asking owners of such weapons to surrender them to the force.
Owners have from February 3 until February 28 to hand them in.
A spokesperson from the force said: “If you own one of these models of gun, you must surrender it by February 28, 2025 or risk prosecution.”