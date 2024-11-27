Cornwall Highways has confirmed that a road closure in Looe which has cut the town in two will reopen for the start of Christmas festivities.
The road closure on the A387 Polperro Road was introduced on November 4 and was set to last seven weeks during the festive period and the run up to Christmas.
The surprise decision to lift the roadblock on Friday, came in a letter to stakeholders from Cornwall Highways which stated: “Given the progress of the project and in light of the upcoming Lantern Parade, Christmas light switch-on, and all other festive celebrations in Looe, we are pleased to announce we will be making arrangements to lift the road closure and undertaken the remainder of the the works under traffic lights.”
The move to reopen the road and install traffic lights on Friday afternoon for the remainder of the work has been greeted positively by local councillors.
Cornwall councillor for Looe East and Deviock, Armand Toms said: “This is wonderful news for the town at an important part of the year and its celebrations, events and businesses.
“We should thank the team who have worked so well together to make this possible. It feels like a early Christmas present!”
Cllr Jim Candy for West Looe, Pelynt, Lansallos and Lanteglos said: “I congratulate all the teams working on the site on the progress they have made to enable the road to open under lights from Friday. I will be at the Lantern Parade on Friday, celebrating the start of the festive season, with Looe open for business as usual again.”
Looe mayor, Cllr Tony Smith said: "We are really pleased that the work being undertaken on the Polperro Road has reached a stage where they are going to be able to open one lane under traffic lights. It had been anticipated that the road would be closed completely until December 20.
“Big thanks are due to the contractors and workforce on site and Cornwall Council. This is of huge benefit to the town and its businesses in the run up to Christmas."
Traffic lights are to be installed on Friday, November 29, and will stay in place until the works have been completed. The reduced workspace, the council says, will put practical restrictions in place which will extend the project timeline by a short period with traffic lights expected to be in situ until into the new year.
Festivities in Looe on Friday evening begin with the annual lantern parade lighting up the streets as it leaves the Millpool to walk to East Looe seafront at 6.30pm. The town council will be selling festive mulled wine raising funds for the Mayor’s fund. It’s also the first of four late-night shopping evenings in the town.