ONE of Cornwall’s well-known radio stations is set to move to a digital only format this April.
Pirate FM is to transform into Hits Radio Cornwall from April, with breakfast presenters Neil and Saffy becoming part of a brand-new station line-up that will include shows from other well-known presenters including Fleur East, Sam Thompson, Sarah-Jane Crawford, Gemma Atkinson and Mike Toolan.
Gary Stein, group programme director for the Hits Radio Portfolio said: “Pirate FM is a well-loved and recognised station identity within Cornwall and we want to build on its fantastic success and secure its future by transforming it into a nationally recognised brand, bolstered by a national marketing campaign to ensure it has even more opportunity to grow.”
These changes mean a small number of roles will be put into consultation and freelance contracts reviewed.