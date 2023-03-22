Year 5 children at Burraton Community Primary School have had a great adventure, visiting London for five days.
A total of 47 children and eight adults spent the time experiencing many of the London highlights.
The children visited the House of Commons and House of Lords where they learnt of the history and functioning of the Houses; the children also had many questions for local MP, Sheryll Murray.
They also had the opportunity to go on the London Eye and a Thames river cruise, giving a brilliant view of the city from both the air and water.
For many a trip to London isn’t complete without seeing St Paul’s Cathedral. The children attended for Evensong where the school was given a special mention at the start of the service.
The school also visited Ealing Gurdwara and langar; here, children learnt about the Sikh faith and shared in the langar afterwards. Children removed their shoes and wore head coverings to show their respect.
At the Tower of London, students were lucky enough to meet a real life Yeoman of the Guard who talked to the children about the history of the Yeomen.
The children also got to marvel at a performance of The Lion King at The Lyceum Theatre, a brilliant display of theatrics and puppetry to enjoy.
Next stop was the Science Museum to enjoy 3D film, Our Beautiful Planet, in the IMAX theatre
And finally, students had the chance to get involved in Voice in a Million, a gathering of 5,600 children at Wembley Arena from across the country sharing in a concert of shared songs and celebration of singing.
It was like a child’s rock concert which the children absolutely loved.
Head teacher Lisa Tamblyn said: “This visit was packed full of cultural experiences that have impacted on our children so positively.
“For many of our children, it was the first time away from home, and their eyes have been opened wide to all the opportunities and possibilities that are out there for young people growing up today.
“We have been particularly delighted at the number of compliments received from members of the public, stewards and guides regarding our children’s conduct.”