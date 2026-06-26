A HISTORIC bridge dating back more than 500 years has been damaged only weeks after its repair, raising questions about how it can be better protected.
Trekelland Bridge is first thought to have been constructed in the yeah 1500, however, despite having survived more than half a millennia, it has become the centre of much discussion thanks to its repeated damage from vehicles.
In May, the route was closed for five days of emergency repairs, which saw workers mend parapets which were damaged following a road traffic collision on the stretch of carriageway. Now, less than four weeks later, the site has been damaged once more.
The Grade II listed bridge has had one of its walls knocked down, resulting in a makeshift barrier being installed while full repairs await.
The damage has prompted residents to question the need for an alternative solution, with some suggesting the installation of a camera, a ban for oversized vehicles, or even the construction of a second bridge.
Reacting to the damage, Cllr Adrian Parsons (Altarnun and Stoke Climsland) said: “I gave it three months, in reality we’ve not managed three weeks!”
At the time of the initial repair, Cllr Parsons said that the route closure only highlights the limitations of changes made at one of the area’s most notorious junctions, Plusha.
Following a series of serious and fatal crashes at the junction along the A30, National Highways implemented changes at the site which mean drivers are no longer able to turn right across the carriageway. However, for many this was a less than ideal solution, with residents instead hoping for the creation of a flyover.
As a result, Trekelland Bridge repairs shine a light on some of these drawbacks, at the time, Cllr Parsons said: “This week sees the closure of Trekelland Bridge for much needed repairs, leading to a noticeable increase in traffic on our rural roads. Today, for example, I was approached in Illand by tourists who were trying to find their way back to Colchester.
“Closures such as this highlight the impact of restrictions like the loss of the right turn at Plusha. There has been a surge of traffic through Lewannick, with drivers attempting to avoid the longer diversion via Five Lanes.”
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