Governor welcomed
Subscribe newsletter
Barbara Trenerry (pictured left) President of St Austell Lions Club, was delighted to welcome District Governor, Lesley Chudley, to their meeting on Wednesday, September 28, where they exchanged banners.
The District Governor, who leads almost 60 Lions Clubs across the South West, said: “It has been a tremendous pleasure to visit St Austell Lions and see all the things they are involved with.”
Also at the same meeting, Lion President Barbara Trenerry congratulated Lion David Honey (pictured right) who had stepped up to become Vice President of St Austell Lions Club. Lion David had previously been their President throughout lockdown due to COVID in 2020-21 when meeting in person was not possible. Lion David said: “I became the Club’s first virtual President but now I will have the opportunity to do it for real.”
Members of St Austell Lions play an important role in the local community, whether it be providing support for those in need, protecting the environment with beach cleans and litter picks and they guide Santa around the streets of St Austell and surrounding districts at Christmas.
Lion President Barbara said: “As Lions, we take great pride in serving our local community and we invite others who also care to join our ranks.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |