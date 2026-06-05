THREE schools in South East Cornwall are set to benefit from government funding aimed at improving ageing school buildings as part of a nationwide investment programme worth more than £450-million.
Harrowbarrow Primary Academy, Callington Primary School and Trenode CofE VA Primary Academy are among 684 schools and sixth form colleges across England to receive Condition Improvement Fund grants designed to modernise education facilities and tackle long standing maintenance issues.
The funding will support projects including replacing heating systems, repairing roofs and upgrading electrical infrastructure, with the government saying the investment forms part the government’s wider ten-year plan to renew schools and colleges across the country.
The programme is intended to improve the condition of classrooms and learning environments following years of concern over deteriorating school buildings and infrastructure.
It also forms part of the wider School Rebuilding Programme, which includes rebuilding and refurbishing schools affected by reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete and other structural issues.
South East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd welcomed the funding, saying: “This funding will help to create more modern schools in South East Cornwall, where, for far too long, we have been left behind.
“By upgrading important infrastructure such as heating systems, there are fewer distractions in the classroom, and it ensures that staff can fully focus on the incredible work they do to teach our next generation.
“Congratulations to the schools that have been successful and thanks to everyone who was instrumental in the bidding process.”
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the investment showed a commitment to safe modern environments.
She said: “The defining image of the school estate under the previous government was children sitting under steel props to stop crumbling concrete falling on their heads. It simply isn't good enough. Parents expect their children to learn in a safe warm environment. It’s what children deserve, and it’s what we’re delivering.”
Meanwhile, Schools Minister Josh MacAlister said schools had been stuck in a cycle of patch repairs.
He said: “This funding will help schools tackle urgent issues before they become bigger and more costly problems.
“It is part of our longer-term plan to break the cycle of schools and colleges doing patch-and-mend repairs, by committing to unprecedented long-term funding to improve the school and college estate – because world-class classrooms are key in helping children to achieve and thrive.”
The CIF programme forms part of more than £2.1-billion being invested this year to improve school conditions nationwide.
The government has also pledged at least £3.7-billion between 2025 and 2030 to support councils in providing places for children with special educational needs and disabilities and improving accessibility in mainstream schools.
Funding allocations for individual schools have not been publicly disclosed, with the government saying this helps schools secure best value from contractors during procurement.
Officials said the approach aims to ensure pupils in learn in safe, warm and inspiring environments, while reducing long term maintenance costs for schools and councils across the region. They added that investment of this scale is intended to support educational recovery and improve opportunities for children for years to come.
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