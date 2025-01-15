Independent Bude councillor Peter La Broy responded: “I’m not sure it’s embedded in the public mind yet, the level of the nuclear bomb that the government’s actually dropped on local authorities; Cornwall in particular. Reading through this document, it doesn’t feel as if we are thinking about the residents of Cornwall and meeting their needs – the very specific challenges that we have historically experienced. It feels like we will just be forced to build 4,400-odd houses or else.”