It comes after a three kilometre exclusion zone and a ten kilometre surveillance zone around Bodmin and surrounding areas was put into place after highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), commonly referred to as bird flu, was detected in birds at a commercial premises near to the town.
However, it has been confirmed that measures previously put into place in response are revoked.
A spokesperson for the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) said: “Following successful completion of disease control activities and surveillance in the zone around a premises near Bodmin, North Cornwall, Cornwall (AIV 2025/17), the 10 kilometre surveillance zone has been revoked.”