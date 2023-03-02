Last year saw a record number of nominations and submissions. This year’s deadline of April 23, gives plenty of time to nominate someone, or submit work, this year. Last year saw Awen medals awarded at a special evening at the Hayle Esedhvos for an impressive array of creative and community work across Cornwall. Winners included Mary Ann Bloomfield and the community of St. Just for the splendid staging of the Ordnalia, Helen Tiplady and the Hall for Cornwall Youth Theatre, and Roger Gool for a lifetime’s dedication to the Padstow carols. Certificates of Recognition were given for new creative work - from poetry to song- in Cornish and English, on Cornish heritage, and for new films. Who will be honoured this year?