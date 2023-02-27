New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 16 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Clementine Cakery at The Clementine Cakey, 1 Trevanson Street, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on February 24
• Rated 5: Beach Box Cafe - The Camel Trail Wadebridge at Beachbox Cafe, Eddystone Road, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on February 23
• Rated 5: Western Rocks Coffee Co at Coffee Repulic, Lands End Airport, Kelynack, St Just; rated on February 23
• Rated 5: The Barn Restaurant at National Trust, The Barn Restaurant, Cotehele House, St Dominick; rated on February 21
• Rated 5: The Edgcumbe at The Edgecumbe, Cotehele Quay, St Dominick, Saltash; rated on February 21
• Rated 5: Black Rock Cafe at Widemouth Bay, Bude, Cornwall; rated on February 17
• Rated 5: Beacon Coffee Limited at Beacon Coffee, 28a High Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Newquay Rowing Club Kitchen at Newquay Rowing Club, South Quay Hill, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Pho Bar at Phobar, 2 Quay Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: The Bru Box at Cafe Strand, 3 Market Strand, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Little Roo's Play Cafe at Salvation Army Hall, Kenwyn Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on February 14
• Rated 5: Marks And Spencer Cafe at Marks And Spencer Cafe - Unit B, West Cornwall Shopping Park, Marsh Lane, Hayle; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: Newquay Trampoline And Play Park at Trenance Leisure Park, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: Stones Reef at Sydney Cove, Praa Sands, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: The Garden Cafe at Trenance Heritage Cottages, Trenance Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on February 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Lanherne Inn at 32 Ulalia Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on February 16
• Rated 5: Hayle Rugby Club at 10 Marsh Lane, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on February 13
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Penmere Fish Bar at 2 Penmere Hill, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on February 15