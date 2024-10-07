New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 30 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 21 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Atlantic at Atlantic Cafe Bar, Sea Front, Portreath, Redruth; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: Beijing Cuisine at 3 Coinagehall Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on October 2
• Rated 5: Camborne Wesley Centre Catering Ltd at Methodist Church, Chapel Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on October 2
• Rated 5: Harbour View Cafe at Mount Pleasant Road, Porthleven, Helston, Cornwall; rated on October 2
• Rated 5: Moon Bay at Moon Bay Chinese, The Grange Fruit Farm, Mawgan, Helston; rated on October 2
• Rated 5: The Croust Hut at The Croust Hut Company, The Cafe, King Edward Mine Museum, Newton Moor; rated on October 2
• Rated 5: Sabzi Ltd at 16 Arwenack Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on October 1
• Rated 5: Sullys Plaice at 1 Copper Terrace, Copperhouse, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on October 1
• Rated 5: Balancing Eel at The Balancing Eel, 10 Back Lane, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on September 30
• Rated 5: Landewednack Community Primary School at Beacon Terrace, The Lizard, Helston, Cornwall; rated on September 30
• Rated 5: Padstow Tasting Room at 4 - 6 Broad Street, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on September 30
• Rated 5: Jumunjy at Jumunjy Restaurant, Unit 1, The Old Post Office, Cury Cross Lanes; rated on September 27
• Rated 5: See Shells at Grade Ruan Recreation Ground, Ruan Minor, Helston, Cornwall; rated on September 27
• Rated 5: The Farriers at Mount Edgcumbe Country Park, Cremyll, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on September 27
• Rated 5: The Olive Tree at The Lower Wharf Centre, The Wharf, Bude, Cornwall; rated on September 27
• Rated 5: Liskeard School And Community College at Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on September 26
• Rated 5: Crumbz at 108c Kenwyn Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on September 25
• Rated 5: Beach Cafe Porthtowan at Porthtowan Beach Cafe, 1 Eastcliff, Porthtowan, Truro; rated on September 24
• Rated 5: The Hungry Sailor Cafe at The Pilchard Store, Polkerris, Par, Cornwall; rated on September 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Ship Inn, Fore Street, Lerryn, Lostwithiel; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: Seven Stars at The Seven Stars, 1 The Moor, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on October 1
• Rated 5: The Springer Spaniel at Treburley, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on October 1
• Rated 5: Atlantic Inn Porthleven at The Atlantic Inn, Peverell Terrace, Porthleven, Helston; rated on September 27
Takeaways
Plus five ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Proper Pizza Kebab at 33 Commercial Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: Cousin Jacks Trelander at 1 The Quadrant, Trelander East, Truro, Cornwall; rated on October 2
• Rated 5: The Fish & Chip Shop at The Fish And Chip Shop, Chapel Road, Foxhole, St Austell; rated on October 2
• Rated 5: Choy Hung Takeaway at 63 The Terrace, Penryn, Cornwall; rated on September 30
• Rated 5: Cousin Jacks at Cousin Jacks Fish And Chips, Paynters Lane, Illogan, Redruth; rated on September 30