New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 23 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 16 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Constantine Beach Cafe at Constantine Bay Beach Cafe, Constantine Bay, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on April 10
• Rated 5: Tesco Extra Cafe at Family Dining Cafe, Tesco Extra, Station Road, Pool; rated on April 10
• Rated 5: TJ's At Sennen at Tj'S Cafe, Seaview Holiday Park, Sennen, Penzance; rated on April 10
• Rated 5: The Café At Fins at Fins Café And Surf, 1 Beacon Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on April 9
• Rated 5: The Stable Bar at Polmanter Touring Park, Halsetown, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on April 9
• Rated 5: Heritage Centre Coffee Shop at The Old Sardine Factory, The Quay, West Looe, Cornwall; rated on April 8
• Rated 5: Lizard Shellfish at The Lizard, Helston, Cornwall; rated on April 8
• Rated 5: St Enodoc Golf Club at Golf Course Hill, Rock, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on April 8
• Rated 5: The Mad Hatter at 73 Fore Street, Copperhouse, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on April 7
• Rated 5: The Seafood Restaurant at Seafood Restaurant, Riverside, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on April 7
• Rated 5: Waffle Wonder at 5 Calenick Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on April 4
• Rated 5: Cafe Tolmen at Constantine Enterprises Company, The Tolmen Centre, Fore Street, Constantine; rated on April 3
• Rated 5: Dark Pony Coffee at 6 The Moor, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on April 1
• Rated 5: Goonhavern AFC at Goonhavern Afc, Reen, Truro, Cornwall; rated on March 27
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The May Tree Table Table at The May Tree, Helston Business Park, Helston, Cornwall; rated on April 10
• Rated 5: Rock Sailing And Water Ski Club at Rock Sailing Club, Rock Road, Rock, Wadebridge; rated on April 8
• Rated 5: The Venue Bar at Newquay View Resort, Trevelgue Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on April 7
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Yo To Go, Tesco Extra, Station Road, Pool; rated on April 10
• Rated 5: Pizza Box at White Acres Holiday Park, Whitecross, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on April 9
• Rated 5: Blue Surf And Yoga at Newquay View Resort, Trevelgue Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on April 7
• Rated 5: Castle Beach Cafe at Castle Beach, Cliff Road, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on April 1