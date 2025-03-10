New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Salmans Restaurant And Takeaway at 23a Cross Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on March 6
• Rated 5: Trelawne Manor at Trelawne Manor Holiday Village, Trelawne, Looe, Cornwall; rated on March 6
• Rated 5: The Coffee Cup At Altarnun at Altarnun, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on March 5
• Rated 5: The Canteen At Maker Heights at The Canteen At, Maker Heights, Cawsand, Torpoint; rated on March 4
• Rated 5: Highway 39 Cafe And Lounge at Highway 39, Titchsborough Hill, Otterham Station, Camelford; rated on March 3
• Rated 5: The Raj at The Raj Bar, Eddystone Road, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on March 3
• Rated 5: Cornish Camels at Camel Farm Shop, Rosuick, St Martin, Helston; rated on February 28
• Rated 5: Mawnan Community Association at The Ben Spike Centre, Mawnan Smith Cricket Club, Carwinion Road, Mawnan Smith; rated on February 28
• Rated 5: Boo Koos at Bookoos, 32 Meneage Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on February 27
• Rated 5: The Lock Gates Cafe at The Lock Gates Café, The Wharf, Bude, Cornwall; rated on February 27
• Rated 5: The Indian King Coffee Lounge at Hair And Beauty, 13 Fore Street, Camelford, Cornwall; rated on February 26
• Rated 5: Whitsand Bay Fort Holiday Village at Whitsand Bay Holiday Park, Military Road, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on February 25
• Rated 5: Asda Express - Subway at Subway, Callington Road, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on February 24
• Rated 5: Provedore at 43 Trelawney Road, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on February 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Rann Wartha at Jd Wetherspoons, The Rann Wartha, 9 Biddicks Court, St Austell; rated on March 6
• Rated 5: The Golden Lion at Menherion, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on February 27
• Rated 5: The Paris Hotel at Paris Hotel, The Cove, Coverack, Helston; rated on February 26