New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Nin's Tearooms at Nins Tearooms, Deerpark Tea Room, St Merryn, Padstow; rated on April 14
• Rated 5: The Cornwall Bakery Staff Canteen at The Cornwall Bakery, Tamar Foods, 83 Tavistock Road, Callington; rated on April 14
• Rated 5: Charlie Browns at Mapocho Marine Park, Trewint Service Station, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on April 12
• Rated 5: Mullion Meadow Coffee Shop at The Coffee Shop, Mullion Meadows, Nansmellyon Road, Mullion; rated on April 11
• Rated 5: Porthgwidden Beach Cafe at Porthgwidden, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on April 5
• Rated 5: Seafood Cafe at 45 - 47 Fore Street, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on April 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Belushis at 35 Fore Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on April 6
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: OTT Cornish Pasties at Over The Top Cornish Pasties, Unit 10, Moss Side Industrial Estate, Tavistock Road; rated on April 14
• Rated 5: Chandler's Plaice at 1 Copper Terrace, Copperhouse, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on April 12
• Rated 5: Ians Plaice at Ians Plaice Fish And Chips, Rear Of, Addington Stores, 59 Higher Lux Street; rated on April 6