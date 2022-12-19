New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Amanzi Restaurant at Amanzi, 38 Arwenack Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on December 15
• Rated 5: The Hub Perranporth at Betfred, The Hub Perranporth, 4 Boscawen Road, Perranporth; rated on December 15
• Rated 5: Cornish Pantry Restaurant at Gold Centre Cafe, Gold Centre, New Portreath Road, Redruth; rated on December 6
• Rated 5: Courtyard Cafe at Rear Of, 7 - 8 Fore Street, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on December 5
• Rated 5: Asda (Eurest) at Cafe, Asda Stores Limited, 1 South Quay, Hayle; rated on November 30
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Thomas Daniell at Infirmary Hill, Truro, Cornwall; rated on December 14
• Rated 5: Tehidy Golf Club (Cygnets Restaurant) at Tehidy Park Golf Club, Tehidy, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on December 6
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Chilli Chinese Takeaway at Chilli Chinese Takeway, 17a Penpol Terrace, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on December 1
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Dominos Pizza, 14 Penpol Terrace, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on December 1