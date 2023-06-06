Go Cornwall Bus has issued a warning to passengers that its online journey planner is currently displaying incorrect bus timetables.
In a post shared to its social media pages, the operator, which operates the vast majority of Cornwall's bus routes said that due to a fault with its websites, when passengers were searching for bus times, it was displaying the school holiday bus timetable rather than the current one.
It has asked passengers to refer to the printed PDF bus timetables on its website instead while it endeavours to fix the website fault.
A spokesperson for Go Cornwall Bus said: "#GCB11#GCB12#GCB88#GCB306 Please note our website is still displaying the School Holiday timetables for these routes which is incorrect we are working to resolve this issue. In the meantime please refer to the PDF timetables which are correct. These can be found as shown."