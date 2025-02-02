“The two-storey design aids in reducing the visual mass of the building, whilst the more traditional form appears to be more in keeping with the character of the surrounding area. A street scene plan has been provided which demonstrates that the height of the building ensures the ridge level remains below that of existing neighbouring properties. Whilst the development would still result in the loss of the existing gap created by the existing dwellings, the proposed design, scale, mass and layout represents a less dominating and bulky form of development which is more sympathetic to its setting, and appears to be less visually cramped when viewed from the village below.”