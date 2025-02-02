PLANS for a new build home in Millbrook have been given the go-ahead following two previous rejections by Cornwall’s planning department.
The project put forward by J Hancock for a two-bedroom home on land next to his own house attracted 59 public comments on the planning website, 37 of which were in objection.
Those with concerns over the plan said that there are already problems with traffic and parking on Higher Anderton Road, and that the addition of a new house on a “blind bend” would make the narrow road yet more dangerous, particularly for pedestrians.
Residents were also concerned that the new property would be overbearing and would have a negative impact both on the privacy of near neighbours and on the view from across the lake on the other side of the village.
But in her report, planning officer Shauna Vandermeulen explained that the proposal in question was an improvement on the previously refused schemes.
“The two-storey design aids in reducing the visual mass of the building, whilst the more traditional form appears to be more in keeping with the character of the surrounding area. A street scene plan has been provided which demonstrates that the height of the building ensures the ridge level remains below that of existing neighbouring properties. Whilst the development would still result in the loss of the existing gap created by the existing dwellings, the proposed design, scale, mass and layout represents a less dominating and bulky form of development which is more sympathetic to its setting, and appears to be less visually cramped when viewed from the village below.”
Off-road parking for the new property will be shared with the existing house, providing one space for each house, and fulfilling planning policy requirements.
Millbrook Parish Council said it had no comment to make about the application.