A GLOBAL technology company specialising in cash protection and security solutions based in Saltash has launched its latest brand.
Secure Innovation Group has unveiled Remote Planet, which offers a unique and customisable solution to monitor, manage, protect, and control critical assets and infrastructure remotely.
The applications for this new technology are vast, offering solutions for secure transport, logistics, utilities and renewables, vulnerable infrastructures, as well as safeguarding people in high-risk locations.
Developed in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), this transformative technology harnesses multiple satellite networks, optimising Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and proprietary hardware to offer reliable and secure remote access for customers.
This innovative solution allows customers to have real access to their assets around the world, without physical presence, via a secure online portal.
Accessing remote assets efficiently is a challenge that many industries are facing today. It can be difficult to find ways to monitor and protect these valuable assets when shipments, buildings, and vehicles are in remote locations.
Safeguarding vulnerable people and infrastructure in high-risk locations can be complex, as it requires a comprehensive approach that takes into account various factors such as security, safety, and logistics.
From tracking valuable assets in transit to monitoring remote locations for safety purposes, Remote Planet provides real-time data and insights for effective decision-making. Enhancing security, as well as improving operational efficiency which can reduce carbon emissions.
Remote Planet’s interactive portal provides users with a single point of control over all their assets, supported by an easy-to-use companion app.
Customers can manage, not just monitor, their devices from anywhere in the world with just a few clicks, giving them remote access like never before and complete peace of mind.
Remote Planet has already started making an impact, protecting more than 1,000 journeys every day and more than £100-billion in assets every month.
Customers, including OpenSys Technologies, are already seeing the benefits of implementing Remote Planet.
CEO, Luke Sebastion said: “The seamless integration with Remote Planet gave us a competitive advantage in our digital solution offerings that increases service levels and efficiency for our key customers.”
Secure Innovation has built a reputation for providing fast and effective services to its customers.
With the introduction of Remote Planet, the company aims to take its expertise to the next level by offering tailor-made solutions for specific customer or asset requirements.
Remote Planet is a game-changing addition to the company’s portfolio of industry-leading solutions, giving businesses complete control over their assets regardless of their location.
Tony Westington, the managing director at Secure Innovation, said: “The need for secure and efficient asset management has never been greater.
“With its innovative technology, Remote Planet is set to revolutionise the way we control and manage assets, enabling customers to do so remotely, effortlessly, and securely.”
The launch of the brand redoubles Secure Innovation’s commitment to diversifying its business, seizing new opportunities to offer its intelligent solutions and innovative approach to new customers outside the cash protection industry.