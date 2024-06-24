LEGENDARY band Simple Minds performed their first show in Cornwall in 40 years on Saturday. (June 23)
The global rock icons took to the stage at the Wyldes and sang some of their well-known hits including Promised You a Miracle, Glittering Prize, Someone Somewhere in Summertime, Waterfront, Alive and Kicking, Sanctify Yourself and Don’t You Forget About Me.
Joining the billing for Simple Minds was alternative rock band Del Amitri who performed their hit singles including Roll To Me, Nothing Ever Happens, and Tell Her This as well as songs from their latest album Fatal Mistakes.
Vibrant rock newcomers Coach Party and the Church Village Collective also performed.
Rock based Sharp’s Brewing Co is sponsoring the Live In The Wyldes event series as part of its 30th birthday celebrations, which includes performances by Jess Glynne on June 29, James Arthur on June 30 and Idles on July 21.
Revellers arriving were given a complimentary sample of Sharp’s, recently introduced, Twin Coast Session Pale Ale, or their award-winning Offshore Pilsner.