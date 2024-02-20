GLL is introducing a 20% discount on adult or child swim school membership in Cornwall for people receiving a range of benefits.
These include housing benefit, income support, job seeker’s allowance, working families tax credit, carers allowance, universal credit and those eligible for disability personal independence payment. Refugees and anyone with a disabled ID card also qualify.
Operating under the Better brand, GLL is a not-for-profit social enterprise that is the largest provider of swimming lessons in the UK. In Cornwall, GLL runs nine leisure centres in Bude, Saltash, Liskeard, St Austell, Newquay, Bodmin, Truro, Helston and St Ives.
It is a national curriculum requirement for primary school children to have swimming lessons and, by the age of 11, they should be able to competently swim at least 25 metres.
GLL’s head of service, James Curry, said: “Swimming is an important life skill and that’s especially true in Cornwall, where we’re largely surrounded by sea.
“Our regular swim school membership consists of a weekly lesson and free participation in our swim for all sessions.
“We know that the cost of living is having a big impact in Cornwall and want to ensure that children, in particular, are safe in the water. Recent research from Sport England indicates a clear correlation between family affluence and a child’s ability to swim 25m, with those from wealthier families significantly more likely to achieve the milestone. That’s a worrying statistic.
“Our own operating costs have increased hugely but, as a community-focused charitable enterprise, we’re continuing to do all we can to make our facilities as accessible as possible for everyone.”
Cllr Carol Mould, Cornwall Council’s portfolio holder for Neighbourhoods, said: “Cornwall is a wonderful place to live, enjoying some of the best beaches and spectacular coastline in the world, and I would love to see everyone make the most of these natural resources, but in a safe way.
“Therefore, the ability to swim is a vital skill, and anything to make it more accessible to all must be welcomed, and I hope people will take up this offer.”