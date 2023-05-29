PUPILS were given an opportunity to find out more about careers in the space industry at Spaceport Cornwall.
More than 400 girls and non-binary pupils from schools around Cornwall attended the Girls in STEM event at the Space Systems Integration Facility to learn about the various routes into the space and tech industries on their doorstep.
The pupils took part in hands-on activities and educational discussions, and viewed exhibits.
Penelope Curtis Andrew, eight, from Cubert School, said: “It was a real fun event. There were lots of creations and activities. I think it would be very interesting working in the space industry.”
Freya Brown, 12, from Richard Lander School, Truro, said: “I really enjoyed learning about the careers you can pursue in the space industry.”
Thea Horne, seven, who attends Stratton Primary School, near Bude, said: “I really enjoyed seeing the robot drones cleaning the satellites and the robot doctors.”
Melissa Quinn, head of Spaceport Cornwall near Newquay, said: “The growing number of opportunities within the space and tech sectors for young people in Cornwall is hugely exciting. Beyond this, we’re here to put the ‘A’ in STEM – highlighting the careers within the arts and creative industries within our sector. We were thrilled to be able to welcome these girls and their families here to Spaceport.”
Businesses and organisations attending the event included: Cornwall College, Cornish Lithium, Goonhilly, Avanti, TecWomen, Software Cornwall, Halo, CSATT, Discovering 42, the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Digital Skills Partnership, Foot Anstey, Inspirit 360 Sdn Bhd, My Coast, Next Steps South West, Piran Advanced Composites, Real Ideas, the Royal Navy, the Roseland Observatory, Penwith and Truro College, the University of Exeter and Microsoft.