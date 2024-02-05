“My biggest passion is Camp K. It’s a camp very different to the norm. I have an amazing team of adults and we support 24 teens to work 1:1 with 24 primary age, underprivileged ‘little people’. Our little people often come with very sad stories and we give them a weeks holiday, making sure they can forget their stresses and worries for just a short time. The week is full of the fun, laughter, unforgettable memories and friendship. I see the huge benefits for everyone involved. It’s hard work and there is very limited sleep. That being said, it is completely worth the months of preparation, the home visits and miles of travel.