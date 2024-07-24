The ‘Gift Fayre and Book Sale’ at the Eliot House Hotel, Liskeard, from July 17 to 20 was successful with 34 individual crafters and artists in attendance.
The event gave the Cornwall Support Group for the UK Sepsis Trust the opportunity to spread the word about the symptoms and causes of sepsis.
In addition, following the government Ombudsman's devastating report on sepsis treatment, the support group had prioritised the need for people showing symptoms to obtain appropriate treatment without delay as the numbers of deaths and serious disabilities are not falling from the annual number of 48,000 in the UK. Early recognition of sepsis is very important.
A spokespersons said: “It is unfortunate that whilst around 83 per cent of the adult population have heard of sepsis, only a little over 30 per cent know the causes, treatment and the symptoms.”
The spokesperson continued: “The organisers of the Cornwall Support Group have literature available to anyone who asks, as does the trust through its website at UK Sepsis Trust. The information available includes not only the main symptoms: Slurred speech or confusion; Extreme shivering or muscle pain; Passing no urine (in a day); Severe breathlessness; It feels like you're going to die; Skin mottled or discoloured. The symptoms spell out SEPSIS!
“Children have similar symptoms; Fast breathing; Fits or convulsions; Look blueish or pale; Has a rash that does not fade when pressed; Lethargy or difficult to awaken; Feels abnormally cold to touch.
“In addition, not feeding, vomiting repeatedly and not passing urine for 12 hours may suggest Sepsis.
“About half of Sepsis deaths are children. The disease is no respecter of age.”
Nancy and Victor Briggs, who run the Cornwall Support Group, are available to address clubs and groups anywhere in Cornwall and these talks prove very successful in increasing knowledge of sepsis and how recovery can be helped after medical treatment.
The spokesperson added: “It has to be accepted that a single symptom could indicate many conditions but when more than one become apparent medical treatment must not be delayed. It was the lack of sufficient response by the medical profession that resulted the ombudsman's clear attack it's dealing with a leading cause of death in the UK.”
The group is in attendance at Eliot House Hotel every last Saturday from 10am to 1pm for a coffee morning when all are welcome and information is freely available. The next gift fayre is from November 13 to 16 at the same venue.
For more information about sepsis, its symptoms and treatment visit sepsistrust.org