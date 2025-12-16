A touring exhibition is set to visit The Lost Gardens of Heligan during February 2026.
From the effects of climate change and biodiversity loss to powerful acts of restoration, resilience and hope, the Earth Photo exhibition will shed a light on the stories behind the images.
Established in 2018, Earth Photo is an international competition and exhibition created by Forestry England and the Royal Geographical Society.
It brings together photographs and films that document the natural world, telling stories of its beauty, fragility and resilience.
The exhibition celebrates the power of image-making to inspire reflection, conversation and change. Submissions are open to artists and image-makers worldwide.
It showcases a selection of shortlisted works, set in a spot overlooking fields, woodland and the sea at Mevagissey.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.