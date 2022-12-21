At University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust we have a continued focus on getting patients safely home from hospital. Derriford has launched a campaign with staff and families to help get patients ‘Home for Lunch’.
It’s much better for a patient’s physical and mental wellbeing if they can leave hospital as soon as they are medically fit for discharge. Long stays in hospital can result in physical deconditioning, greater risk of falls and exposure to infection, an increase in long term care needs and a reduction in mental wellbeing.
Kath Potts, Deputy Chief Operating Officer and Winter Director of Operations, said: “With the cold weather now drawing in, we want to do all we can to get our patients home as soon as possible, and in daylight hours.
“Our top priority is to help patients get better and support them to leave hospital when the time is right. You’ll only leave hospital when you no longer need hospital care, and it is safe to do so. Once you’re well enough, the best place for you to recover is in the comfort of your own home.”
