Dressed in their red, white and blue, students showed off their artistic abilities, getting involved in art activities relating to the King and the coronation.
Students were also treated to a special coronation lunch, before parents were invited to listen to live music from Saltash town band and musician, Christian Sleep.
Visitors were treated to a procession of children to the rousing ‘Zadok the Priest’ coronation hymn, followed by the national anthem, accompanied by Saltash Town Band.
Coronation cupcakes were also on offer, provided by the school cook. Finally, the children sang some songs and raised a toast to the King followed by a picnic with their families.
A spokesperson added: “A fun day had by all!”