CAKE makers are being urged to get baking to aid people in need in Cornwall.
The volunteer organisers of the Cornwall Christmas Fair are calling for donations of cakes that can be sold on the Great Coodes Christmas Cake Stand at the event.
The fair is taking place at the Eden Project on Thursday, November 28, with a preview and shopping evening the night before, and is being held in aid of the Cornwall Community Foundation which helps grassroots community groups.
The cake stand will also host a fundraising showstopper cake, crafted and donated by the Garden Baker, which can be won by correctly guessing its weight.
Jeni Luke, from Coodes, said: “What better way to help a local charity than to get your bake on and whip up a storm in the kitchen?
“Whether you’re a home baker or a professional pastry chef, pull on an apron, double up on your annual Christmas cake making and show us your skills.
“We’d also welcome puddings, cupcakes, cookies or other baked goods and, of course, everyone should a grab a ticket to the fair and come along to fill up on all the tasty donations.”
The fair will feature more than 60 stalls from independent makers, drawn from within Cornwall and beyond, offering everything from gift ideas, home accessories and wellness products to artisan food and drink.
Last year’s event raised almost £80,000 and benefited a range of charities through the Cornwall Community Foundation.
Cake donations can be dropped off at any of the Coodes offices across Cornwall during office hours. They should be securely packaged in cellophane with a list of ingredients, any allergy warnings and a best before date.
For any questions or to confirm your donation, please contact Jeni Luke on 01726 874734 or email [email protected] or Kitty Galsworthy, [email protected]
For more information about the fair, visit www.cornwallchristmasfair.com
Cornwall Community Foundation is an independent charity that invests in communities. The foundation mainly supports community groups who are making a positive impact in helping to overcome the challenges of disadvantage, exclusion and poverty.