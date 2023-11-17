Get ready to jingle all the way in Liskeard this December.

There will be more Christmas events than Santa’s presents – from lantern processions to the lighting of the Christmas trees, it’s going to be snow much fun!
Organisations in Liskeard have been meeting again to coordinate and progress plans for Christmas activities in the town.
The main events will take place on Saturday, December 9.
During the day there will be lots of events to get you in the festive mood including a Christmas tree festival, a free family Cornish Christmas trail around the town finishing with a ‘cakey tea’, the local produce market will be in the cattle market canopy with a festive feel, local shops will take part in a window dressing competition, and Santa will be in his grotto at the Fat Frog café.
The evening sees the much-awaited return of the lantern parade starting at approximately 5.30pm.
This will leave the cattle market, circling the town (Barras Street, Pike Street, Fore Street and Baytree Hill) before everybody gathers on the Parade for the switching on of the Christmas Tree lights at approximately 6.10pm.
This will be followed by an exciting projection mapping light show on the exterior of the newly refurbished library.
The library and neighbouring Stuart House will also be open to the public for light refreshments.
Shortly after the lights switch on there will be a firework display on December 9 at approximately 6.15pm, after the parade. These fireworks will be visible from the Parade.
The main town Christmas lights will be switched on, on Saturday, November 25.
A spokesperson from the town council said: “To make this a great event more volunteers are needed, for jobs both in the planning and on the day, such as parade stewards, community workshops, social media, litter picking, family trail, fund raising, publicity and much more – if you want to help we can find you a job, so please get in touch at [email protected]
“Also tell us if you are planning your own event so it can be included in the publicity.”
There will be free parking in all Cornwall Council car parks in the town from December 2. Liskeard Library are also looking for ‘stories of Liskeard’ which will celebrate the history of Liskeard and the bi-century of Passmore Edwards.
This project will illuminate the façade of Liskeard Library on the evening of December 9 as part of the Christmas lights switch on event.
Do you have a favourite memory, a key moment or some old photographs hidden at home? The library wants to hear from you! Drop in, join one of the sessions (November 22 from 2pm to 4pm and November 23 from 5.30pm to 7pm) or email [email protected]
This year the Christmas tree’s have been donated by David Braithwaite.
Cllr Simon Cassidy, town mayor, said: “We have really pulled together as a community this year to bring a bigger Christmas to Liskeard - it’s really great to see the return of the lantern parade, which is a well loved Liskeard tradition and I would like to thank the Lyskerret Centre for all their support and hard work in making this possible.
“We are also seeing the return of the fireworks which are being provided by our town traders as well as Cornish themed events across town. We are extremely grateful to the generosity of David Braithwaite who this year has provided the Christmas trees
“Christmas is often a time for love and reflection, and with this in mind, we have asked the families of the children tragically taken in the Merrymeet incident if they would like to turn on the Christmas tree lights this year.
“It will be a tough time of year for them and we want to show them that the community is still here with them.”