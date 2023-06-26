The production company behind popular TV show Beyond Paradise, filmed locally, is offering you the chance to work on the new series which is set to start production soon.
This is an opportunity primarily suited to those aged 18 and over and not currently in full time education, who live in Devon and Cornwall and would like to work behind the camera with TV dramas but have no prior experience, to join the 'First Break' programme, which offers paid work experience behind the camera on the new series of Beyond Paradise in a range of different departments such as make-up, costume, art, production, assistant directing, camera, sound or lighting.
A free event is taking place for anyone interested in Plymouth tomorrow (Tuesday, June 27) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Find out all the information and book your ticket on the ScreenSkills website by clicking here.
Beyond Paradise, a spin off from popular drama Death in Paradise, premiered on BBC One this year, and was filmed last summer and autumn at West Devon and Tamar Valley locations such as Calstock, Weir Quay Boatyard, Pentillie Castle and Halton Quay. The first series averaged 8.7 million views, prompting its renewal for a second series in April this year.